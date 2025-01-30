First of Its Kind: Iraq’s Kirkuk to build oil refinery, boost production

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and the Ministry of Oil approved the establishment of the first oil refinery in Kirkuk, Governor Rebwar Taha announced on Thursday.

Taha stated, "Kirkuk has signed its first investment contract to build an oil refinery with a capacity of 70,000 barrels per day… It will be located near the North Gas Company (NGC), southwest of Kirkuk," adding that the executing company is Rania International.

"The refinery will create job opportunities for young people."

In turn, oil expert Ali Khalil told Shafaq News, "The implementation of this project, the first of its kind, will help supply Kirkuk with oil products, especially since it is one of the country's key oil-producing provinces."

The designed capacity of the Kirkuk refinery is 60,000 barrels of white oil, Kerosene, and black oil. The refinery lacks distillation and hydrogenation towers, which, if available, would reportedly allow workers to boost production and enhance product quality.

“Kirkuk currently depends on the Baiji refinery and others. Establishing a new refinery would enhance local production and supply neighboring provinces with oil derivatives," Khalil clarified.

In October 2017, the Ministry of Oil announced plans to construct a new refinery in Kirkuk and boost oil production from existing fields to over one million barrels per day. It also revealed intentions to involve foreign companies in enhancing production.

Meanwhile, the federal government pledged to take legal action against the Kurdistan Region if it hinders oil exports from Kirkuk.