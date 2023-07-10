Exchange Rates of US Dollar Rise in Baghdad and Erbil Markets Economy US dollar 2023-07-10T08:05:44.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 147,800 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.This shows a slight rise compared to the rates of 147,550 dinars recorded on Sunday.In the local markets of the Iraqi capital, exchange shops also experienced an increase in dollar prices. The selling price reached 148,750 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 146,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock market reported an upward trend. The selling price reached 147,800 dinars, with a purchase price of 147,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.