Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Economic ties with Iraq are vital to Tehran, top Iranian diplomat says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-04T15:48:33+0000
Economic ties with Iraq are vital to Tehran, top Iranian diplomat says

Shafaq News/ Iraq is a priority for Iran's economic diplomacy, the Islamic republic's deputy minister of foreign affairs said following a meeting with Basra's governor, Assaad al-Eidani, on Saturday.

According to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, the Iranian diplomat discussed with al-Eidani the commercial exchange between Iran and Iraq across the Shalamcheh border-crossing the Korramshahr-Basra railway linkage.

"Iranian pharmaceuticals are capable of establishing a high level of cooperation with Basra, particularly in manufacturing chemotherapy medications," Safari said, "we suggest that this cooperation takes place in the duty-free zones to benefit from the facilities they provide."

Safari and his accompanying delegation took part in an economic forum held in the presence of businesspersons from Maysan, Dhi Qar, and Basra.

"Our priority in President Raisi's government is to build economic and commercial ties with neighboring countries. The friendly and fraternal country of Iraq is on the top of these countries," Safari said during the meeting.

In a symposium on developing economic ties between Iran and Iraq at the University of Basra, Safari offered an insight into the advancement the Iranian companies have achieved in information technology, expressing Tehran's willingness to share this experience with Iraq.

related

Iran exported $344 million worth of goods were exported to Iraq through Ilam border crossing

Date: 2021-02-19 18:08:33
Iran exported $344 million worth of goods were exported to Iraq through Ilam border crossing

Iraq: Railways with Iran and Kuwait are not on the table right now

Date: 2020-08-30 16:52:46
Iraq: Railways with Iran and Kuwait are not on the table right now

Iran Admin Waives Sanctions on Iran as Nuclear Talks Restart

Date: 2021-12-04 07:25:08
Iran Admin Waives Sanctions on Iran as Nuclear Talks Restart

Iraqi airways suspends all flights from Iran

Date: 2020-09-24 12:28:01
Iraqi airways suspends all flights from Iran

Iraq ranks second in the list of top importers from Iran in May

Date: 2021-05-26 13:06:29
Iraq ranks second in the list of top importers from Iran in May

Iran faces a mysterious scene: could it be the second-largest OPEC oil producer again?

Date: 2022-02-21 07:53:23
Iran faces a mysterious scene: could it be the second-largest OPEC oil producer again?

Iranian diesel tanks break the US blockade, arrive in Lebanon

Date: 2021-09-16 08:55:45
Iranian diesel tanks break the US blockade, arrive in Lebanon

US imposes sanctions on companies over support for sale of Iranian petrochemicals

Date: 2020-12-17 06:14:29
US imposes sanctions on companies over support for sale of Iranian petrochemicals