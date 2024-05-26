EIA reports significant increase in Iraq's oil exports to U.S.

Shafaq News / The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Sunday, that Iraqi oil exports to the US had surged during the past week.

"In a week, the US imports of crude oil from eight major countries amounted to 5.241 million bpd, down by 406,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.647 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 239,000 bpd last week, an increase of 116,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 123,000 bpd."

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.495 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Saudi Arabia with 486,000 bpd, Brazil with 315,000 bpd, then Colombia 215,000 bpd."

"Mexico, Ecuador, and Nigeria closely trailed with 184.000 bpd, 163.000 bpd, and 144.000 bpd."