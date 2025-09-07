EIA reports rise in Iraqi oil exports to the United States

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi oil exports to the United States increased last week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Sunday.

According to the EIA, US crude imports from nine key suppliers averaged 5.859 million barrels per day (bpd), up by 169,000 bpd from the previous week’s 5.690 million bpd.

Iraq delivered an average of 303,000 bpd to the US, compared with 137,000 bpd a week earlier.

Canada remained the largest supplier at 3.836 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 407,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 325,000 bpd, and Colombia with 321,000 bpd.

The figures also showed US imports of 278,000 bpd from Brazil, 179,000 bpd from Nigeria, 114,000 bpd from Ecuador, and 98,000 bpd from Venezuela. No imports were recorded from Libya.