EIA reports a decrease in Iraq's oil exports to US

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week.

"In a week, the US imports of crude oil from nine major countries amounted to 5.467 million bpd, up by 226,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.241 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 233,000 bpd last week, a decrease by 6,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 239,000 bpd."

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.666 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 551,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 422,000 bpd, and then Libya 224,000 bpd."

"Brazil, Ecuador, Nigeria, and Columbia closely trailed with 127,000 bpd, 103,000 bpd, 71,000 and 32,000 bpd respectively."