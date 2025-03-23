EIA: Iraqi oil exports to US surge over the week

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Sunday, that Iraqi oil exports to the US recorded an upward trend during the past week.

The US crude oil imports from eight countries amounted to 4.673 million bpd, down by 904,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.577 million bpd.

Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 202,000 bpd last week, an increase of 32,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 170,000 bpd.

Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.134 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Colombia with 345,000 bpd, Venezuela with 319,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 218,000 bpd. Mexico, Nigeria, and Brazil closely trailed with 195,000 bpd, 193,000 bpd, and 63,000 respectively.