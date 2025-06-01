EIA: Iraq's oil exports to US climb over the week

Shafaq News / Iraq’s oil exports to the United States surged over the past week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Sunday.

The US imported an average of 5.8 million barrels of crude oil per day from ten key suppliers, up by 661,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous week’s average of 5.139 million barrels.

Iraq’s oil exports to the US increased to an average of 235,000 bpd—an increase of 150,000 barrels compared to the preceding week’s 85,000 bpd.

Canada remained the top crude oil supplier to the US, exporting an average of 3.825 million bpd. Other major suppliers included Mexico (588,000 bpd), Nigeria (464,000 bpd), and Saudi Arabia (327,000 bpd).

Imports from Colombia averaged 150,000 bpd, followed by Venezuela at 149,000 bpd, Libya