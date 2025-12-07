EIA: Iraq ranks 2nd in oil exports to US last week

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraqi oil exports to the United States increased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from nine key countries reached 4.877 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, a decrease of 815,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.692 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 435,000 bpd last week, which represented 149,000 bpd, more than the previous week’s average of 378,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.448 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 348,000 bpd, Brazil came next with 137,000 bpd, and Mexico with 131,000 bpd.

Imports from Venezuela averaged 122,000 bpd, Ecuador 87,000 bpd, Libya 87,000 bpd, and Nigeria 82,000 bpd. The United States did not import crude from Colombia during the reporting week.