Dollar trading halts in Baghdad, resumes in Erbil after holiday

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Dollar trading halted in Baghdad on Monday as wholesale markets still closed for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, while trading resumed in Erbil of the Kurdistan Region.

Some exchange shops in Baghdad continued limited activity, with the selling price at 155,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars and the buying price at 154,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the US dollar declined slightly, trading at 154,400 dinars for selling and 154,300 dinars for buying per 100 dollars.

Baghdad’s currency markets are expected to reopen on Tuesday as the Eid holiday concludes across Iraq, with trading set to resume gradually.