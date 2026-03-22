Dollar steady in Iraq as Eid holiday halts trading

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar exchange rates held steady against the Iraqi dinar on Sunday as official trading remained suspended during the Eid holiday, with only limited activity in local markets.

In Baghdad, a small number of exchange shops continued operating, with the dollar selling at 155,500 dinars per $100 and buying at 154,500 dinars.

In Erbil, markets maintained Thursday’s closing rates, with selling at 154,600 dinars and buying at 154,500 dinars per $100, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr break.