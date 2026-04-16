Dollar steady in Baghdad and slips in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar held steady in Baghdad markets Thursday evening while edging lower in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,350 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the morning session.

Exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 154,000 dinars and bought it at 153,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar slipped, with selling prices standing at 153,350 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 153,150 dinars.