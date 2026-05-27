Dollar steadies in Baghdad and Erbil during Eid holiday

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar remained stable in Iraq on Wednesday, hovering near 154,000 IQD, as trading activity slowed during the Eid al-Adha holiday.

According to Shafaq News market survey, exchange rates in Baghdad held at Tuesday’s levels, with exchange shops selling the dollar at 153,750 dinars per 100 dollars and buying it at 152,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also remained unchanged, with selling prices standing at 152,950 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 152,850 dinars.