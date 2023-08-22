Dollar slips in Baghdad and Erbil markets amid closure

Shafaq News/ The US dollar rates edged lower on Tuesday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report by Shafaq News, the dollar's price decreased with the closure of the Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges settling at 152,600 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars, a decrease from the morning rates of 152,900 dinars.

The local exchange shops in Baghdad also witnessed a dip in the selling prices. The selling rate for 100 dollars dropped to 153,500 Iraqi dinars, while the buying rate stood at 151,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar's selling price declined to 153,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the purchasing price was set at 152,900 dinars for every 100 dollars.