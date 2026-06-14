Dollar slips in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 154,600 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 154,750 dinars recorded on Saturday.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars and bought it at 154,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar was selling at 154,600 dinars per 100 dollars and buying at 154,500 dinars.