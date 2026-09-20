Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 159,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 159,250 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 159,750 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 159,750 dinars and bought it at 158,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 159,000 dinars and buying prices at 158,950 dinars.