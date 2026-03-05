Dollar rises in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday’s trading mixed in Iraq, hovering around 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 156,500 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 156,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,000 dinars and bought it at 156,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 156,200 dinars and buying prices at 156,100 dinars.