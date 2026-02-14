Dollar rises in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Saturday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 151,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 151,250 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 150,600 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 151,750 dinars and bought it at 150,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,850 dinars and buying prices at 150,750 dinars.