Dollar retreats against Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a decline on Wednesday in the markets of Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad reported a morning exchange rate of 152,000 dinars per 100 dollars, as compared to the selling rates of 152,900 dinars registered yesterday morning, Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar rates in local exchange shops in the domestic markets of Baghdad experienced a dip, reaching a selling price of 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars. The purchase rates stood at 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock exchange also marked a descent. The selling price there amounted to 150,500 dinars, while the purchasing price settled at 152,950 dinars per 100 dollars.