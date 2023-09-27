Dollar prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The US dollar value climbed in Baghdad and Erbil markets today.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's value surged as trading commenced at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, with the exchange rate reaching 156,200 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars. In contrast, on Tuesday, the rate stood at 154,600 dinars per 100 dollars.

Our correspondent reported that exchange shops in local markets across Baghdad raised their selling prices, with the current selling rate reaching 157,250 Iraqi dinars for each 100-dollar, and the purchasing price settled at 155,250 dinars.

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, also witnessed a surge in the dollar's value. Shops in Erbil recorded a selling price of 155,300 dinars per dollar, while the purchase price was 155,200 dinars for each 100 dollars.