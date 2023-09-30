Dollar prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ Dollar prices climbed in Baghdad and Erbil markets on Saturday.
In Baghdad, the dollar's value rose in the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 156,000 Iraqi dinars against $100. This marked an uptick from the previous Thursday's rate of 155,700 dinars against $100.
In local markets in Baghdad, exchange shop selling prices surged to 157,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price settled at 155,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.
In Erbil, where the stock market remained closed due to official holidays, the dollar's value in exchange shops reached 155,450 dinars per dollar, with a purchase price of 155,350 dinars for every 100 dollars.