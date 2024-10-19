Dollar prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against
the Iraqi dinar climbed in Baghdad and Erbil markets.
According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates edged
higher with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock
exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 153,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, while
they recorded 153,000 dinars on Thursday.
The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad went
up to 154,250 IQD and 152,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.
Erbil's selling price reached 153,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, and
the buying price was 153,250.