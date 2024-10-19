Dollar prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar climbed in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates edged higher with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 153,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 153,000 dinars on Thursday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad went up to 154,250 IQD and 152,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 153,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 153,250.