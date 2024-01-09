Dollar prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar prices surged in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The dollar rates increased as al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges opened, reaching 153,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's Sunday rates of 153,200 dinars per 100 dollars, according to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent.

He pointed out that selling rates in exchange shops within local markets in Baghdad rose, with the selling price reaching 154,500 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 152,500 dinars per 100 dollars.