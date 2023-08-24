Dollar prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar prices witnessed an increase today in both Baghdad and Erbil markets as they closed for the day.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar prices surged as the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges concluded their trading sessions, reaching 153,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars. This is in contrast to the morning rates of 152,200 dinars per 100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling prices in exchange shops within the local markets of Baghdad also rose, with the selling price reaching 154,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price stood at 152,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced an increase, with the selling price reaching 153,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the purchase price settling at 153,500 dinars per 100 dollars.