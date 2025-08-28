Dollar prices stable in Baghdad and Erbil as stock market closes

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates stabilized against the Iraqi dinar as trading closed in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 142,250 IQD per $100 at the closure.

At local exchange shops also climbed, with selling at 143,250 dinars and buying at 141,250.

In Erbil, the dollar remained stable at 141,850 dinars per $100 for sales, while purchases held steady at 141,725.