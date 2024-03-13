Dollar prices stabilize іn Baghdad, edge higher іn Erbil Economy breaking Baghdad dollar











Shafaq News/ The exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi Dinar remained steady in Baghdad. Still, they increased slightly іn the capital оf the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, following the closure оf the stock exchange оn Wednesday evening. According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates held firm with the closure оf the central Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges іn Baghdad, settling at 150,250 dinars for every 100 dollars. These rates were consistent with the morning figures. Our correspondent noted that selling prices at currency exchange stores іn local markets іn Baghdad remained stable, with the selling rate at 151,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,250 dinars. In Erbil, the selling price reached 150,250 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price at 150,150 dinars.