Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and decrease in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, The US dollar stabilized against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad markets, while it dropped in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that dollar prices remained stable with the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 151,000 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 152,000 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price reached 150,000 dinars.