Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates hoovered with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,800 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad stabilized, with the selling rate at 150,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 148,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,700.