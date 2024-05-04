Dollar prices rose in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates rose with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 145,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, 350 dinars above Thursday's rates.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad rose, with the selling rate at 146,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 144,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the exchange does not operate on official holidays; however, the selling price is 145,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price is 145,750 dinars.