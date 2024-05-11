Dollar prices rose in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates rose with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 146,200 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad rose, with the selling rate at 147,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 145,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 145,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 145,700 dinars.