Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 149,500 dinars in the morning.

The prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad rose, with the selling rate at 150,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 148,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,650.