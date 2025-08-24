Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 141,600 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,000 IQD and 141,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,700.