Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates climbed with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 151,500 in the morning.

The prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad rose, with the selling rate at 152,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 150,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 151,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 151,600.