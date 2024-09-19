Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 149,700 in the morning.

The prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad climbed, with the selling rate at 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,900.