USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 141,600 dinars on Sunday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 142,750 IQD and 140,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,400.