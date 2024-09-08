Dollar prices remain stable in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar stabilized in Baghdad while decreasing in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates remained steady with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rate as recorded on Saturday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 150,500 IQD and 148,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,450 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,350.