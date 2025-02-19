Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News, the dollar's rates set at 150,050 dinars for every 100 dollars, with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, compared to 150,300 IQD recorded this morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 151,000 IQD and 149,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 149,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,750.