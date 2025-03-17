Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News, the dollar's rates set at 147,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, compared to 147,950 IQD recorded this morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 148,500 IQD and 146,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 147,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,250.