USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar declined in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 147,950 IQD per $100, compared with 148,000 IQD on Sunday.

In Baghdad’s local exchange offices, selling rates held at 149,000 IQD per $100, with buying rates at 147,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling rates reached 147,750 IQD and buying rates at 147,650 IQD per $100.