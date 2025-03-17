USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil
Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar declined in Baghdad and Erbil.
According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 147,950 IQD per $100, compared with 148,000 IQD on Sunday.
In Baghdad’s local exchange offices, selling rates held at 149,000 IQD per $100, with buying rates at 147,000 IQD.
In Erbil, the selling rates reached 147,750 IQD and buying rates at 147,650 IQD per $100.