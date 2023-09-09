Dollar prices hold steady in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ Dollar prices remained stable in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's value held steady as the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opened today, with the exchange rate at 154,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars. These prices mirrored the rates recorded the previous Thursday morning.

In local banking shops in Baghdad, selling prices remained unchanged at 155,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchasing price stood at 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

Erbil's stock market did not conduct trading due to an official holiday, but in shops, the selling price for the dollar was reported at 154,700 dinars, while the purchase price was set at 154,300 dinars for every 100 dollars.