Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased slightly in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates dropped with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 146,900 dinars.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad dropped, with the selling rate at 148,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 146,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 146,700 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price at 146,500 dinars.