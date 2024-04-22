Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates climbed with the opening оf the central Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,700 dinars for every 100 dollars.

At the currency exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 148,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 146,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,500.