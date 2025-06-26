Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, surge in Erbil

2025-06-26T08:02:48+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad - Erbil

On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in Baghdad while increasing in Erbil markets.

According to a survey conducted by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate edged lower with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,400 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 141,500 dinars on Wednesday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 142,500 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 140,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 141,450 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 141,300.

