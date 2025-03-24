Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,200 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 147,300 dinars on Sunday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 148,250 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 146,2500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 146,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 146,800.