Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 141,500 dinars on Wednesday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 142,250 IQD and 140,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 140,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,850.