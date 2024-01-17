Dollar prices decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the exchange rates for the US dollar dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar prices decreased at the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 152,400 IQD for $100. This is a decrease from the previous day's rate, which was 153,500 IQD for $100.

The correspondent also mentioned that the selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling rate at 153,500 IQD, while the buying rate was 151,500 IQD for every $100.