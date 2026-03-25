Dollar holds steady in Baghdad, dips in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar remained steady in Iraq on Wednesday, trading at 154,500 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, unchanged from Tuesday.

According to Shafaq News market survey, in the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,000 dinars and bought it at 154,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,100 dinars and buying prices at 154,000 dinars.