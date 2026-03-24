Dollar trades near 154,000 as Iraq markets reopen

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday’s trading mixed in Iraq, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars, as markets resumed following the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,500 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 150,000 dinars recorded before the holiday closure.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,000 dinars and bought it at 154,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,300 dinars and buying prices at 154,200 dinars.