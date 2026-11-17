Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 171,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 171,100 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 171,500 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 171,500 dinars and bought it at 170,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 171,200 dinars and buying prices at 171,100 dinars.