Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 169,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 168,900 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 169,350 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 169,500 dinars and bought it at 168,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 169,450 dinars and buying prices at 169,350 dinars.